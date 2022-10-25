Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65

Local News October 25, 2022 KTTN News
Crash and accident graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M.

Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but the driver lost control causing his car to leave Highway 65 and overturn.

The car was demolished and Lightfoot was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 108
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.