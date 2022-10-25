Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M.

Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but the driver lost control causing his car to leave Highway 65 and overturn.

The car was demolished and Lightfoot was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.