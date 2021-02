Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Carrollton resident received minor injuries when the vehicle he drove slid off the road in Carroll County Wednesday morning at 9:30.

EMS took Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Grimpo to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

Upon leaving the road at Route B and County Road 280, the vehicle collided with a drainage ditch.

Extensive damage was noted to the vehicle, and Grimpo was using a seat belt.

Related