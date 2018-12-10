Carrollton man facing multiple charges after fleeing on foot from accident scene

A Carrollton man is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident late last week.

Thirty-five-year-old Edward E. Arnold has been charged in Carroll County Circuit Court with a felony of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Arnold also faces misdemeanor counts including driving while intoxicated, driving while his license was revoked or suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of the accident, and first-degree trespassing. Bond has been set at $75,000 cash pending an appearance in Associate Division of the Carroll County Circuit Court.

Officials say it was Thursday near the Missouri River Bridge when Edward Arnold was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 when he attempted to pass another vehicle but a collision occurred. He then allegedly fled on foot from the scene but was apprehended when officers tracked footprints made in the snow.