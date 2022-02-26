Carrollton man dies after car crashes into pond

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Carrollton man died as the result of a car overturning into a pond seven miles southwest of Kirksville on Friday morning, February 25th.

Seventy-two-year-old Gerald Craig was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner two hours after the accident. Craig’s body was transported to the Travis Noe Funeral Home.

The car traveled north on Highway 11 before running off the right side of the road and overturning into the pond.

The Patrol notes Craig did not wear a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Ambulance, Air Evac, and Macon County first responders.

