Carrollton man dead in single-vehicle crash on Highway 65

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Saline County has claimed the life of a Carrollton resident.

Twenty-year-old Dalton Newton was thrown from his overturning vehicle while driving on Highway 65. Newtown was southbound when he apparently lost control of the car, ran off the left side of Highway 65, struck a utility pole, and overturned. The car was demolished in the 9:35 Wednesday morning accident.

Newton was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner.

