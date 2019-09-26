Carrollton man charged with manslaughter draws suspended prison sentence

A Carrollton man charged with felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated was sentenced in Division One of Carroll County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The court sentenced Dustin Michael Goodale to two years in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections. The execution of the sentence was stayed on the involuntary manslaughter charge, and the court placed Goodale on probation for two years. The imposition of sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years on the DWI charge.

Judgment was granted against Goodale and in favor of the state for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $46. Other costs assessed against him included $150 into the Carroll County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

A vehicle accident in July 2018 claimed the life of 28-year-old Andrew Lee Waters of Carrollton. The Highway Patrol listed Goodale as the driver of the vehicle that ran off the road, began to slide, overturned, and ejected Waters.

