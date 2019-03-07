Carrollton man charged with DWI leading to death waives preliminary hearing

A Carrollton man charged with driving while intoxicated leading to the death of another person waived a preliminary hearing in writing in the Associate Division of Carroll County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Online court information shows the court ordered Dustin Michael Goodale’s case to be transferred within five days to Division One for further proceedings. The case was continued at the request of Goodale to April 9th at 9 am. Goodale was previously charged with the misdemeanors of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and no proof of insurance as well as an infraction for no seat belt worn at the time of the accident.

A vehicle accident July 14th, 2018 claimed the life of 28-year-old Andrew Lee Waters of Carrollton. The Highway Patrol reported the vehicle carrying Goodale and Waters ran off a county road, began to slide, overturned, and ejected Waters. The Patrol listed Goodale as the driver, that his injuries were minor, and that he refused treatment.