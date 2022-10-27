Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road

The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th.
A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center.
The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north of County Road 170. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.
The SUV was demolished and Kronshage was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.