Carroll County YMCA receives $25,000 grant

FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation granted $25,000 to the Carroll County YMCA Capital Campaign to assist with the renovations and enhancements of their recently purchased property.

The Carroll County YMCA was established in 2012 as a branch of the Grand River Area Family YMCA. In 2014, they entered a 7-year lease that allowed them to grow and increase their membership base of more than 1,000 individuals. The Carroll County YMCA also added new sports, fitness, licensed childcare and all year-round food programming. Last year, these established programs had 900 children in the sports and childcare programs, fed over 60,000 meals to children ages 0-18 and had 16,000+ check-ins from members using the YMCA facilities.

With a successful, growing program and the lease coming to an end, the Y purchased more than 4 acres to better meet the needs of a growing community. In the former Adams School Property, the Y is currently undergoing a three-phase, $5 million capital campaign to renovate and enhance the facility.

“The phased approach allows the YMCA to move into the space sooner rather than later,” Kathy Lock, Carroll County Area YMCA executive director, says. “Phase one includes the renovation of over half of the existing building and will incorporate a lobby, social area, locker rooms, health and wellness/fitness area, spin room, offices, restrooms, child watch, and teen social room, aerobic rooms, utilities, and parking.”

Phase two will include an addition to the building to accommodate a regulation-size basketball gym, walking track, concession stand, restrooms, and storage area. Phase three will tackle the renovation of the remaining existing building and adhere to Missouri’s childcare guidelines and regulations for all year-round, school-aged childcare program, food program, board room, laundry space, relocation of the playground, and additional parking.

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation represent the cooperative’s long-term commitment to a thriving and prosperous agricultural industry and our rural communities. The Foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments.

“Rural communities are the heartbeat of Missouri,” says David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “It is important that our rural communities thrive and meet the needs of their residents. Supporting this opportunity provides more than a gym; it offers a place to gather, learn and socialize.”

Additional information and an application are available on the FCS Financial website. Choose “Special Programs” under the “About Us” tab or email [email protected].