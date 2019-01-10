Carroll County Soils and Crop Conference slated for January 29th

Several University of Missouri Extension specialists will headline the Carroll County Soils and Crop Conference later this month.

Weed management in row crops, relying on hay as a supplemental feed, the market outlook for Missouri agriculture and emerging insect pests in Missouri field crops will be discussed at the free event at the Carroll County Extension Center of Carrollton January 29th from 8:30 in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

A representative from the Extension Center says a meal will be provided.

Those interested in attending the Soils and Crop Conference are asked to preregister by January 25th by calling Carroll County Extension at 660-542-1792.