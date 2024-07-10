Carroll County Sheriff’s Office logs numerous incidents from July 2 to July 8

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was actively involved in numerous incidents over the week from July 2 to July 8, 2024. Deputies responded to a variety of calls, including accidental 911 calls, traffic stops, and medical emergencies, highlighting their ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and address community concerns. The activity report demonstrates the wide range of responsibilities handled by the Sheriff’s Office, ensuring that the needs and safety of the community are met through diligent and responsive law enforcement.
July 2, 2024:
- A deputy was informed of an accidental 911 call from an address on J Highway in Hale.
- A deputy responded to a minor motor vehicle crash on County Road 260 at EE Highway; the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) took a report.
- Another accidental 911 call was reported from an address on 139 Highway.
- A deputy attempted to serve legal papers in the Carrollton area.
- The Sheriff’s Office received notifications of current weather warnings and alerts.
- A deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Hale area. The location was unclear as dispatch notes indicated WW Highway and S. Main in Hale, which did not exist; it was believed to be in the Tina area.
- A deputy spoke to a subject about firearm registration, informing them that registration is no longer required.
- Deputies assisted EMS with a medical emergency at an address in Norborne.
- A deputy took a theft report from an address on E Highway in Norborne.
- Another accidental 911 call was reported from an address in DeWitt.
- A deputy addressed a complaint from a subject about a Carrollton Police Department (CPD) officer.
- A traffic stop was made on Ely Street in Carrollton involving two motorbikes.
- Deputies conducted a business check in the Norborne area.
- Deputies assisted EMS with a medical emergency at an address in DeWitt.
July 3, 2024:
- A deputy made a traffic stop on 10 Highway near County Road 224.
- Follow-up investigations were conducted at an address in Bosworth.
- The Sheriff’s Office received information on current road closings.
- Deputies attempted to serve legal papers in Hale and Carrollton.
- A traffic stop on FF Highway near 10 Highway resulted in a citation.
- A deputy spoke with a subject about a scam phone call.
- Deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at an address on County Road 211.
- A traffic stop was made on 41 Highway near 24 Highway.
- Another possible burglary was reported on County Road 381, later clarified as a customer at the business.
- Deputies conducted a business check in the Norborne area.
- A pedestrian was reported walking along 65 Highway near the TA School.
- Deputies addressed noise complaints between neighbors in Bosworth over music and fireworks.
July 4, 2024:
- A deputy checked the Bosworth Access.
- A report was received about a vehicle on D Highway stopping in the middle of the road, with occupants yelling.
- Additional noise complaints were received from the Bosworth area.
- Deputies checked on a vehicle on D Highway and County Road 240.
- The Sheriff checked on a vehicle stopped in the middle of 24 Highway; the occupants reported a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 311, which was later found unoccupied on County Road 285. MSHP took a report and opened an investigation.
- The Sheriff arranged transportation for a subject to the Lafayette County line.
- Traffic stops on 65 Highway near B Highway and County Road 368 resulted in citations for excessive speed.
- Traffic stops in Hale on Main Street and in Bosworth on N. Congor resulted in warnings for registration issues.
- Additional traffic stops on 65 Highway near County Roads 314 and 360 resulted in warnings.
- Deputies conducted business checks in Hale and the Norborne area.
- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the White Rock area.
- A traffic stop on Mason Street in Carrollton resulted in a warning.
July 5, 2024:
- Deputies responded to a malfunctioning railroad crossing on 41 Highway; maintenance was en route.
- A verbal disturbance at a rural Braymer address on N Highway was addressed.
- A report of a careless driver heading northbound on 65 Highway from the Tina area was forwarded to Livingston County.
- Deputies checked on a broken-down motorcycle on 65 Highway near the Waverly Bridge.
- An automated crash notification on 65 Highway near CC Highway was investigated but no crash was found.
- Criminal intelligence about a suspicious vehicle in the Norborne area was passed to a deputy.
- A traffic stop on D Highway near DD Highway resulted in a warning.
- Deputies conducted a business check on North 65 Highway in Carrollton.
July 6, 2024:
- Deputies conducted a business check on East Benton in Carrollton.
- A civil issue over a vehicle at a Bosworth address was discussed with a subject.
- Deputies checked on a broken-down vehicle on South 65 Highway near County Road 300.
- Traffic stops on 10 Highway at County Road 211 and on Ada Street at Maple in Norborne were conducted.
- Traffic stops on 65 Highway at County Roads 340 and 316 resulted in citations for speeding.
- A report of a broken-down vehicle on North 65 Highway north of County Road 260 was investigated.
- Traffic stops on West Highway at County Road 151 and on 10 Highway near County Road 191 resulted in warnings.
- Deputies checked on a vehicle on 10 Highway near County Road 177.
- Business checks were conducted on 65 Highway near the Tina area.
- Deputies assisted CPD with a pursuit of mini bikes traveling carelessly on city streets; the involved juveniles were located.
- Deputies responded to an animal bite victim at the CCMH ER.
- A traffic stop on 65 Highway near County Road 360 was conducted.
- An assault report from Bosworth was taken.
- Civil issues with money were reported, but the caller did not answer the phone.
- A welfare check on County Road 271 was conducted.
- A business check in Carrollton was conducted.
- Another accidental 911 call from an address on County Road 310 was received.
July 7, 2024:
- Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on M Highway at YY Highway; a report was taken.
- An ATV crash on 139 Highway was reported, with the MSHP taking a report.
- A nuisance animal at an address on Canyon Drive was reported.
- A tree fallen into the roadway on D Highway was cleared with the assistance of MODOT before any crashes occurred.
- A follow-up investigation on M Highway and YY Highway was conducted.
- A delivery truck driver slumped over the steering wheel on North Highway in Braymer was reported; the driver left before the deputy arrived.
- A possible missing person in the Norborne area was later found safe.
- A dog in the road on 65 Highway near CC Highway was reported.
July 8, 2024:
- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a Carrollton address to assist CPD officers.
- The Sheriff checked on a report of trespassing on Wakenda Levy.
- A forgery report at a Carrollton address was taken.
- Current road closures were reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
- A child abuse report at an address in Hale was investigated.
- Legal papers were served in Hale.
- A medical emergency at a Hale address was reported.
- A follow-up investigation at a Norborne address was conducted by the Sheriff.
- The Sheriff was called about an elderly male going through people’s trash in Norborne.
- A broken-down vehicle on 24 Highway near County Road 353 was reported.
- Deputies responded to a domestic assault at an address on CC Highway and took a report.
- A structure fire in the rural Norborne area was reported; the fire department was notified.
- Deputies assisted a CPD officer with a reported disturbance at a Carrollton address.
Deputies were on patrol daily around the county, ensuring public safety and responding to various calls.