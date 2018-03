Carroll County Sheriff William McCoy is asking for help in locating a missing Carrollton man.

McCoy says Ross Flick has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, March 11th.

Flick’s vehicle is described as a 2013 white Chevy Silverado with a dent in the tailgate with a license plate number of 5WG- 234.

McCoy says anyone who knows Flick’s whereabouts should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 660-542-1121 or 660-542-2200.

Like this: Like Loading...