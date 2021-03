Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Railroad crews plan to close Route D in Norborne on Tuesday for repairs at the Marceline Sub and Kansas City District railroad crossings.

The road will close between East Santa Fe and East First streets on Tuesday, March 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the closure, motorists will need to seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Related