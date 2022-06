Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Hurricane Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route 139, located between Bosworth and Hale, is now open after a bridge rehabilitation project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to replace the bridge’s deck.

Crews closed the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and were able to reopen the roadway late last week.