Carroll County Route 10 now closed due to flooding

Due to the return of high water across the road, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation closed Missouri Route 10 west of Carrollton. The road is closed until further notice between County Road 191 and County Road 231. Drivers must use another route. Do NOT move barricades.

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area, heed all evacuation notices, and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of floodwaters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists

Flooding may occur with little or no notice. Even though you have a planned route, you may come upon water-covered roads. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and other partner agencies are monitoring road conditions closely, but floodwaters can rise quickly, before crews and other emergency services are able to place barricades across the roadway.

