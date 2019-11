The Highway Patrol reports a Dewitt woman sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle she drove overturned in Carroll County on Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 69-year-old Patricia Winfrey to Fitzgibbon Hospital of Marshall.

The vehicle traveled east on Highway 24 before it slid off the right side of the road west of Water Street, struck an embankment, began to overturn, and came to rest on its top, totaled.

The Patrol notes Dewitt did not wear a seat belt.

