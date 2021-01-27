Carroll County Memorial Hospital to vaccinate critical healthcare infrastructure

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital is registered as a COVID-19 Vaccinator through the State of Missouri, however, CCMH does not have vaccines available for the general public at this time.

“At this point, we have not received a shipment directly to CCMH,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH CEO. “We have been very lucky to have partnering hospitals share a portion of their vaccine shipments, allowing us to administer them to our badged hospital personnel, so they can continue to care for our patients.”

Today (Wednesday, Jan. 27), CCMH will be administering vaccinations to critical healthcare infrastructure, such as first responders.

“We are working hard to put our limited stock to best use while following the Missouri vaccination guidelines,” said Dr. Andy Horine. “This stage of the process is important in order for us to be prepared to vaccinate a larger group when it comes time for the next phase of public vaccinations.”

Volunteers receiving the initial batch of vaccinations include first responders, law enforcement, and dental workers, to name a few.

All of the latest COVID-19 vaccine information can be found on the state’s website, www.MOstopsCovid.com. After reviewing, if you still have questions, please direct them to [email protected]

For up-to-date CCMH public vaccine availability, visit the Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call the message line at 660-329-6014. As soon as CCMH has vaccine designated for the public, public announcements will be made through all regular media outlets.

