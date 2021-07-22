Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton will hold a town hall meeting for the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment.

VVV Consultants LLC will review community health indicators in the hospital’s 4 Corners Cafe on August 12 from 4 o’clock to 5:30 in the afternoon. Feedback and opinions will also be gathered on community health needs in Carroll County.

VVV Consultants is an independent research firm retained by the hospital and area providers to conduct this countywide research. The goal of the assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in the 2015 and 2018 assessment reports and collect up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas.

Anyone wanting to attend the town hall at Carroll County Memorial Hospital on August 12 must RSVP due to COVID-19 and statewide guidelines. RSVP at carrollcountyhospital.org or the hospital’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Additional information will be released to anyone who RSVPs a few days before the event.

Related