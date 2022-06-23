Carroll County Memorial Hospital recognizes employees with awards ceremony

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital honored employees with a special event, highlighting memorable moments throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Alexis Lampman, Laura Grossman, Nikki Whipkins, and Esther Persinger were each selected as Employee of the Quarter over the course of 2021.

After an all-staff vote, Alexis Lampman was named 2021 CCMH Employee of the Year during the awards ceremony. She joined the CCMH team in April 2019 and currently serves as a phlebotomist in the laboratory.

Comments from Lampman’s Employee of the Quarter nomination included: “Alexis brings her best to work every day. Her hard work and dedication is an example to everyone in the Lab department. She is kind, thoughtful, genuine, trustworthy, and respectful all the time. She is excellent.”

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to receive this award and be selected as the employee of the year,” Lampman said. “It is rewarding to know that my fellow employees notice and appreciate my efforts. Thank you again for this award.”

From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, CCMH is proud to have one employee, Jean Steele, reach a milestone of 40 years of dedication to the organization.

“Jean’s longevity in working with Dr. Ross’ clinic and now CCMH is a testament to her desire to improve the health status of individuals and the entire community,” said Scott Thoreson, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “Jean’s ever-expanding knowledge and “big heart” have been key to her many years of success, both professionally and personally. Thank you for your steadfast leadership over four decades.”

CCMH also honored Ellie Stuver for 25 years of service to the organization, while Jennifer Hostetter and Justina Schuchmann celebrated 20 years of service.

“Ellie is essential to Home Health’s daily operations,” said Jnae Hussey, CCMH Director of Home Health. “She is the person on the phone for patients to communicate with first, Case managers contacting for referrals and to the multitude of phone calls made to insurance companies for coordination of benefits. Ellie helps keep all of us in line and provides reminders for tasks when necessary. Ellie is the glue that holds us together and the BEST at everything she does for our department. Her 25 years of service to CCMH shows her dedication to this community and our patients and we couldn’t be more grateful for her.”

“Jennifer has dedicated 20 years of her career to CCMH. Outpatient started in a very tiny unit and has grown into a bigger clinic area all with the

leadership of Jennifer,” said Emily Braun, CCMH Director of Nursing Services. “Jennifer’s dedication to the facility and adapting to the ever-changing healthcare needs is very much appreciated. Thank you Jennifer for 20 years of service to CCMH.”

“Justina was a student in high school when she was interested in therapy as a career,” said Nancy Lock, CCMH Director of Rehabilitation Therapy. “I mentored and then hired her when she graduated from her PTA program, 20 years ago! She has always been very caring and focused on good patient care. She is energetic and always dresses for the holiday or occasion bringing cheer to patients and staff alike! We are so blessed to have Justina as a staff member.”

Six employees – Kim Henderson, Missy Henderson, Samantha Lowe, Katie Potter, Melissa Sheetz and Tara Swan – were honored for 15 years of service with CCMH. Four employees celebrated 10 years and those individuals were Christy Bingham, Lacey Long, Marty Rucker, and Mindie Stovall.

Twenty-three employees were recognized for five years of service to CCMH, and they were Jeremy Brammer, Breanna Bredehoeft, Amanda Carroll, Joyce Casner, Kaylea Coats, Alisha Crawford, Mona Emrich, Kendall Finley, Ciara Frazier, Lynda Jefferson, Linda Jones, Lauren Kays, Abbie Kemble, Sarah Lee, Stacey Lyon, Dr. Pamela Ralls, Deborah Smith, Trina Smith, Dustin Stewart, Renee Warren, Joyce Webb, Charley Whitworth, and Jessica Winkowski.

Tatum Laire was also recognized as the 2021 Good Catch of the Year. The Good Catch program was implemented in 2019 with the purpose of recognizing an event that could have been harmful to a patient but was prevented.

“This gives us an opportunity to recognize staff members for going above and beyond when caring for our staff,” said Megan Griffin, CCMH Safety and Risk Coordinator. “Our staff are quick on their toes and recognize potentially harmful situations before they even happen. I am proud of the safety measures our staff instinctively put forth to make our patients not only safe but have a great experience at CCMH.”

In 2021, the following individuals were recognized for good catches ranging from spilled water on the floor to billing issues for both patients and hospital supplies: Jennifer Hostetter, Danielle Hamilton, Tatum Laire, Ciara Frazier, Barbara Hines, Toni Hall, Amber Fisher, Cindy Kipping, Danielle Elliott, Trina Smith, and Gaylene Bledsoe

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call 660-542-1695.