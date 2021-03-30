Carroll County Memorial Hospital re-opens satellite clinics in Hale and Norborne

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital will re-open Jefferson Medical Group’s Hale Medical Clinic and Norborne Medical Clinic, effective Monday, April 12, after suspending them due to staffing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be re-opening our clinics in the surrounding rural areas,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “We are also thrilled to announce we are expanding the hours of operation and adding new providers to each location.”

Norborne Medical Clinic will re-open on Monday, April 12, with the new hours of Mondays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Dr. Andy Horine and Dr. Tim Reid will join Greg Stafford, PA, to provide services at the Norborne location.

Hale Medical Clinic will re-open Tuesday, April 13, with the new hours of Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dr. Pamela Ralls will be joining Dr. Rick Smith and Stafford to see patients at the Hale location.

To schedule an appointment with a provider at the Norborne or Hale locations prior to re-opening dates, call Jefferson Medical Group at 660-542-1695. Once re-opened, appointments at Norborne can be scheduled by calling 660-593-3623 or at Hale by calling 660-565-2602.

“We hope the re-opening of these clinics will offer more convenience for our patients and will encourage them to catch up on important healthcare needs they have been putting off, including well-care visits,” Tindle said.

Jefferson Medical Group also recently opened a new location in Brunswick. Brunswick Medical Clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Dr. Smith, Dr. Reid, Tara Swan, FNP, and Trent Link, FNP staffing it. Appointments can be made by calling 660-584-2012.

