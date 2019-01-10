Carroll County Memorial Hospital makes donation to Brunswick Youth Development Initiative Committee

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tindle presented the Brunswick Youth Development Initiative Committee with a $5,000 check Wednesday, January 9, at the Brunswick City Council meeting.

“CCMH has many employees that reside in Brunswick and we have the honor of taking care of the healthcare needs of many residents,” Tindle said. “Rural communities must work together to become stronger and to pool resources.”

“Our pool shut down and we have been really working to find some outdoor play space for the kids in the community,” said Kristen Butterfield, BYDI committee president. The current playground’s equipment is 60 plus year old.

In November 2017, the BYDI committee, a 501(c)3, was formed to start exploring options and applying for grants. “We were going to just replace the swing set but we had so much community support and involvement, we decided to do the whole playground,” Butterfield said. In October 2018, the committee was awarded a matching-funds grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The grant will match up to $42,200.

“It was an easy decision to make a contribution to this great opportunity for the youth and families of Brunswick,” Tindle said. “CCMH looks forward to working more closely with Brunswick in 2019 and to providing excellent healthcare for those that utilize our facility.”

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the hospital website or call 660-542-1695.