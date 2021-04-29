Carroll County Memorial Hospital Home Health named top 25 percent in patient satisfaction

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital’s Home Health has been named a national best practice agency by Fazzi Associates. In March, CCMH Home Health was honored as a Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) Award of Distinction recipient for patient satisfaction in 2019.

The HHCAHPS Patient Satisfaction Award of Distinction is presented annually to home health organizations subscribed to Fazzi’s Patient Satisfaction Service that have demonstrated superior performance in overall patient satisfaction results. As a national best practice agency, CCMH Home Health is a proven leader and placed in the top 25 percent of Fazzi’s patient satisfaction national database based on a comparative analysis of overall satisfaction.

“We are incredibly proud of our Home Health department for this significant accomplishment and being recognized for one of the most important quality initiatives – patient satisfaction,” said Cindy Gilman, CCMH Chief Nursing Officer. “Patient experience is important because treating patients well is the business we are in, and because a positive patient experience is related to better health.”

Based on a comparative analysis of agencies involved in Fazzi Associates’ Home Health CAHPS system for the past year, CCMH’s results for the Overall Satisfaction or Likelihood of Recommending survey questions earned them a spot in the top 25 percent of Fazzi’s National Home Health CAHPS database.

This level of success is commendable and deserving of recognition. “I am very proud of the CCMH Home Health team,” said Jnae Hussey, RN, Director of Home Health. “They have worked very hard to make the patient experience the best it can be in such challenging and trying times. Despite the pandemic, our nurses still gave 100 percent to be great caregivers with compassion and dedication to our patient’s experience and healing.”

For more information about the services, visit the Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call 660-542-1695.

