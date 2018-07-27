Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation receives donation

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation recently received a donation of $500 from the Wakanda Lodge #52 A.F. & A.M.

“Being a past recipient of a scholarship from the CCMH Foundation, I am very excited to be back in a community organization that wants to support such a great organization,” said Dr. Andy Horine, Lodge member, and CCMH CMIO. “The CCMH Foundation will continue to grow and provide even more opportunities for recipients to return to Carrollton and care for the health and well-being of our community.”

“We truly value the partnership we share with local organizations like our Masonic Lodge, in a reciprocal effort to support area youth and professionals seeking healthcare-related careers,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH CEO.

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Their mission is to assist in the development and retention of healthcare professionals through education support and financial contributions to CCMH, assuring the availability of quality health care services for those we serve.

If you are interested in donating or memorializing funds to the CCMH Foundation, contributions can be given at any point in the year. Please contact Rachel Davidson at 660-329-6002 for additional information about the Foundation and its mission.

