Carroll County Memorial Hospital expands visitor policy for inpatient Care

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces, effective Wednesday, May 19, will expand the Inpatient Care Visitor Policy to one person at a time with expanded hours.

“The mental health of our patients is very important to us. Visitors help boost patients’ morale and healing process,” said Emily Braun, CCMH Director of Nursing Services. “This expanded visitor policy will not only potentially improve patient outcomes but will also ease the minds of our patient’s loved ones.”

Inpatient Care visitor policy is as follows:

One designated visitor at a time

Adult visitors only (18 and older)

Visiting Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Must use Main Entrance

A visitor must be screened, temperature checked, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms

Visitors must wear a mask at all times, including patient rooms

Isolation patients will NOT be allowed visitors

Exceptions for end of life visitation is under the discretion of the charge nurse

Visitors screening positive will not be allowed to visit and are encouraged to seek treatment if they are experiencing severe symptoms, such as a high fever or shortness of breath.

“Though we are expanding this policy, we still ask that visitors be extra careful before coming to see our patients,” said Cindy Gilman, CCMH Chief Nursing Officer. “Germs are easily spread and hand hygiene is of utmost importance.”

“We continuously monitor and review healthcare recommendations, policies, and trends, which allows us to make the best-informed decisions to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer.

CCMH remains focused on providing outstanding care and continues to work in close partnership with state and local health departments and the CDC, and will continue to reevaluate processes as conditions evolve.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the CCMH website or call 660-542-1695.

