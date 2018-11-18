Carroll County Memorial Hospital appoints new director to Senior Life Solutions program

Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton has a new director for its Senior Life Solutions program.

Sheila Rider will be responsible for directing and coordinating activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care and providing community education to create awareness of the program. Senior Life Solutions is an outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the needs of older adults older than 65 struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging.

Rider has an extensive background in working in social services and mental health. She received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from Missouri State University in Springfield. She is a licensed professional counselor, National Certified Counselor, and a certified brain injury specialist.

Rider has more than 15 years of experience working with survivors of traumatic brain injury and was a probation and parole officer for the State of Missouri for six years. Her last position was with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in Southeast Missouri for more than five years.

Rider says she is excited to be part of a team that serves as a significant mental health resource and support for the aging population. Family members, physicians, or other health professionals can refer individuals to Senior Life Solutions.

Call the Carroll County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions for more influencing at 660-542-1695 extension 3208 or visit the hospital website.