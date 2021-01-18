Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces new General Surgeon on staff, Dr. Jeremy Stayton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces the addition of Dr. Jeremy Stayton as General Surgeon on staff at CCMH.

“We are so excited to expand our General Surgery program and add a skilled doctor like Dr. Stayton,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “We have been examining the community’s need for additional general surgery care. We see a constant increase in patients needing and wanting to receive surgery care right here at CCMH.”

Dr. Stayton will perform general surgery procedures in our advanced surgical suite including laparoscopic gallbladder and appendix removal, EGD, colon resections, skin lesion removals, breast biopsies, mastectomy, and more. He will see patients on Mondays and Thursdays in our Outpatient Specialty Clinic and Surgical Services Department.

“I am mostly excited to build up the general surgery scope and impact CCMH has on Carrollton and the surrounding areas,” Dr. Stayton said. “I want to build a lasting service presence that the community can rely on and be proud of.”

Prior to joining the CCMH team, Dr. Stayton worked at Dickson County Hospital in Iron Mountain, Michigan, where he was a partner with Dickinson Surgery and Endoscopy providing a wide range of general surgery services.

Dr. Stayton received his Doctor of Medicine from Saint Matthew’s University in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. He completed his General Surgery Residency at the University of Illinois Chicago – Mount Sinai Program. “I worked in a collaborative environment in a 319-bed, Level 1 Trauma Center serving a diverse urban patient population,” Dr. Stayton said. “I am Level 1 Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center trained via one of the most demanding general surgery programs in Chicago.”

He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and a licensed physician and surgeon by the State of Missouri.

Dr. Stayton’s personal interests include anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, and gardening. He and his wife grew up in the area and moved back so they could be near family. “We are finally putting down roots after years away,” Dr. Stayton said.

Dr. Stayton is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 660-542-1695.

