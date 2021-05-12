Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announces Scott Thoreson has accepted the position as CCMH’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021.

“We had an extremely difficult decision to make due to the number of highly qualified candidates we interviewed,” said Rex Buhrmester, CCMH Board of Directors president. “Jeff has set this hospital on a steady path, and we believe Scott is the right man to guide this hospital through the next stage. His many years of experience in rural healthcare and his focus on community align with everything CCMH has worked to achieve.”

Thoreson comes to CCMH from Springfield, Minnesota, where he served as the Administrator of the Mayo Clinic Health System for 26 years in Springfield and St. James. There he oversaw approximately 200 full-time employees and a budget similar to CCMH. Thoreson’s understanding of the critical-access hospital setting and the challenges faced therein is valuable to the future of our community hospital.

“Retiring from CCMH brings many mixed emotions,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH CEO, who retires June 30, 2021. “After so many years with CCMH, it will be hard to let go, but I know with our current executive team and Scott’s leadership, this hospital will continue to thrive.”

Thoreson has shown his innovativeness in recruiting new physicians and providers, improving quality outcomes in both inpatient and outpatient areas, encouraging community wellness to address childhood and adult obesity, and rebuilding community trust in healthcare.

Another unique factor is Springfield has a population of 2,030 and is located in the middle of some of Minnesota’s most productive farmland, which is very similar to that of Carrollton. Thoreson has expressed and exhibited his understanding of the importance of community. He has shown his commitment by staying active through his work with Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, St. John Lutheran Church, Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association, Springfield Trails Committee, and Springfield High School Varsity Volleyball Line Judge, to name a few.

“I am excited to be part of such a successful organization that has a long history of providing exceptional health care to area residents,” Thoreson said. “I am looking forward to getting started, getting to know the staff and community members, and adding to the tremendous, caring legacy of CCMH.”

