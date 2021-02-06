Carroll County Memorial Hospital adds Trent Link to staff

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces the addition of Trent Link, FNP-BC, to the staff.

“We are so excited to add Trent to our team of family care providers with Jefferson Medical Group,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “He is a well-known provider in this area and his emergency department experience will be valuable for us.” Trent, a lifelong native of Brunswick, will be providing family medicine through Jefferson Medical Group at the Carrollton and Brunswick clinics. He will also be part of our hospital’s Emergency Department staff.

“I wanted to help out my hometown of Brunswick,” Trent said. “I also like working in the emergency room setting. CCMH offered me a spot doing both where I could continue working in the clinic setting and keep my emergency room skills up-to-date.”

Trent completed the Registered Nurse program in 2003 from Moberly Area Community College. “I became a nurse because I had to have facial reconstruction surgery at the age of 18,” Trent said. “All of that got me initially interested in medicine.” After being a registered nurse for 10 years, he decided to return to school to receive his Master of Science in Nursing. “Medicine is like a puzzle,” Trent said. “You have to put all the pieces together to solve it.”

Trent enjoys spending time at the gym and with his three boys. His oldest son is currently stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base.

To schedule an appointment with Trent at Jefferson Medical Group, call 660-542-1695.

Related