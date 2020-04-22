Carroll County Health Department reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

The Carroll County Health Department has received confirmation of Carroll County’s first positive COVID-19 case. The health department reports the person is quarantined at home. No other information about the individual was released.

The public is asked to continue to practice good hand washing and social distancing.

As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,941 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths related to the virus statewide. About 58,000 patients had been tested in Missouri.

