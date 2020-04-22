Carroll County Health Department reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

Local News April 22, 2020April 22, 2020 KTTN News
COVID-19 or Coronavirus Update

The Carroll County Health Department has received confirmation of Carroll County’s first positive COVID-19 case. The health department reports the person is quarantined at home. No other information about the individual was released.

The public is asked to continue to practice good hand washing and social distancing.

As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,941 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths related to the virus statewide. About 58,000 patients had been tested in Missouri.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News