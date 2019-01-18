Carrie Lamm Clark resigns as Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney

Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Carrie Lamm Clark has submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Mike Parson’s Office.

Dawn Griffith with the Grundy County Prosecutor’s Office says the resignation will go into effect February 1st at 12:01 am. The letter, dated January 16th, says Clark accepted a full-time position with the Missouri National Guard as an attorney advisor.

Third Circuit Judge Thomas Alley will need to appoint an interim prosecutor before Clark’s resignation becomes effective and Governor Parson will appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term.

Clark was reelected as Prosecuting Attorney in November and was sworn in for her current term December 31st.