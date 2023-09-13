Carlene Hall joins Penny Kennebeck and others at Chilli Arts Opry show

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Carlene Hall, a woman from Iowa, will be the featured vocal guest at the upcoming Chilli Arts Opry show. The performance is scheduled for September 16th at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Chillicothe. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The show will also include vocal performances by Penny Kennebeck, David Moore, and Ben Savage. All vocalists will be accompanied by the Opry Band.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children and students. Reservations are not required for the September 16th show.

For more information, contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Office at 660-646-1173.

