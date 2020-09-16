Cara McClellan Scholarship expanded to include Jamesport graduates

Graduates of Tri-County High School in Jamesport will now have the opportunity to compete for a scholarship offered by Cara McClellan, American Family Insurance Agency LLC of Trenton.

Administered by the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, the scholarship was established in 2016 and made available to graduates of Trenton High School in the amount of $500.00. It was later expanded to include graduates of Grundy R-5 High School and has now been added to Tri-County graduates.

The scholarship may be used for tuition, books, or fees and can be used at the school of the applicant’s choice, either a community college, university, or trade school. To qualify, the student must maintain a 3.00 GPA or better and excel in both school and community activities.

Mrs. McClellan, a graduate of both Trenton High School and North Central Missouri College says her desire to offer college scholarships to area young people is her way of “giving back.” She says that by recognizing the importance of assisting graduating seniors and helping them fulfill their dreams is important to her and she encourages others to do the same for area graduates.

To date, the Cara McClellan, American Family Insurance Scholarship has awarded a total of $3,000.00 to area high school seniors. Applications will be available through Scholar-Link on The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri website after the first of the year.

