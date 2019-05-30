Car strikes motorcycle on Highway 69 near Bethany

The operator of a motorcycle was injured early Wednesday evening, shortly after 5 o’clock, in an accident on Highway 69, approximately two miles south of Bethany.

Taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries was the operator of a motorcycle, 37-year-old Brian Buntin of Bethany.

Troopers report a car, driven by 46-year-old Amy Ragan of Bethany, was westbound on 190th Avenue while the motorcycle was northbound on Highway 69. Ragan halted for the stop sign, then attempted to cross Highway 69 into a private drive. Troopers say the front driver’s side of the car struck the front of the oncoming motorcycle and the impact ejected Buntin from the motorcycle.

The driver of the car, Amy Ragan, wasn’t hurt and both drivers were using safety equipment. Damage was moderate to the motorcycle and minor for the car.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and NTA Ambulance.