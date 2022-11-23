Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd.

Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the deer on the road. The vehicle came to a controlled stop on the shoulder on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported to the car Bonillawas wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.