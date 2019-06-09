Car shows slated during the month of June in Trenton

Two days of car shows are planned in Trenton later this month.

Trenton Cruise Night will start on Main Street in Downtown Trenton the evening of June 21st at 6 o’clock with Super Stars Dance Studio performing at the gazebo at 6:30. Vehicles will cruise to Crowder State Park west of Trenton at 7 o’clock where Camp Rainbow participants will be able to see the vehicles, which will return to Main Street at 7:30.

Food will be available at The Space during Cruise Night, with proceeds to go to Downtown Trenton improvements. The Elks Lodge will also be open to the public that evening.

The next day, June 22nd is the Wheels and Wine Car Show at Black Silo Winery of Trenton to benefit Camp Rainbow. Registration for 18 classes for classic and new cars, trucks, and motorcycles will open at 8 o’clock that morning. The gates will open to the public at 10:30, and the show will last until 4 o’clock. The cost to enter a vehicle is $20.00 with admission free to the public. Wheels and Wine will include food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, and wine.

Contact Jeremy Soptic for more information on Trenton Cruise Night at 660-359-1938or Danny Stevens for more information on the Wheels and Wine Car Show at 660-635-1631.