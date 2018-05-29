Car show to benefit DAWGS set for June 23rd

Classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles will be on display at a community event at Black Silo Winery of Trenton in June to benefit the Disabled Athletes with Grundy Support.

There will be 17 different classes to enter for the Wheels and Wine Car Show that will be held June 23rd. Registration starts at the winery at 8:30 that morning with an entry fee of $20 per class. Participants may enter more than one class if needed.

The event is free for the public to attend with gates opening to the public at 10:30. The event will also include food vendors, exhibitors, a deejay, a bounce house for children, and wine tastings from Black Silo Winery.

Those interested in showing a vehicle may call Wheels and Wine Committee member Danny Stevens at 660-635-1631. Those interested in vendor space may contact Committee Chairperson Lindsay Stevens at 660-654-1123.

Like this: Like Loading...