Car show announced for Missouri Day Festival

Vehicles can compete in 12 classes at the Missouri Day Car Show in Trenton next month.

Registration will take place at the Trenton Elks Lodge the morning of October 20, 2019, from 8 o’clock to 11:30.

The classes include up to 1959, 1960 to present, and trucks stock; American and foreign motorcycles; convertibles; unfinished; up to 1959, 1960 to present, and trucks modified; customs; and special interest. There will be additional trophies for Best of Show, Best Interior, and Best Paint.

The entry fee is $20.00 per vehicle with the first 50 entries receiving a free t-shirt. There will also be a cornhole tournament at a fee of $20.00 per team. The Missouri Day Car Show October 20th will be held rain or shine.

More information can be obtained by contacting Elks members Harry Kately at 660-654-2449 or Vince Neal at 660-635-0479.

