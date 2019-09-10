Car destroyed by fire south of Cameron

Local News September 10, 2019
Vehicle Fire

The highway patrol reports one person was injured when a car caught fire last evening while traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in Clinton County.

Forty-six-year-old Rhondi Herbert of Kearney received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car caught fire three miles south of Cameron, however, the driver was able to pull to the shoulder where she got out. The car, a 2001 Ford Focus, was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Cameron Fire Department.

Tags

