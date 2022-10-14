Car destroyed by fire in Trenton

Local News October 14, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Vehicle Fire news graphic
A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th.

Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.

Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarters-inch attack line to extinguish the fire. They then checked the car for any further fire extension.

Hert reports no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety fire investigators.

The Trenton Fire Department was on the scene for about two hours. The Trenton Police Department and Grundy County Ambulance were also on the scene.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer's interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

