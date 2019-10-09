Car demolished in crash southwest of Milan

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan resident sustained minor injuries when the car he drove overturned seven miles southwest of Milan Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported Braedin Reynolds to the Sullivan County Hospital in Milan.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 before it ran off the right side of the road at Route Z and traveled down an embankment, crossed over Route Z, went airborne, and overturned down an embankment.

The car was totaled and Reynolds was wearing a seat belt.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

