Car collides with Coca-Cola truck at 9th and Kerfoot in Trenton

Trenton Police investigated a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Kerfoot Avenue on Friday afternoon. Emergency services checked both drivers at the scene, but they declined medical attention.

An officer reported that a car driven by 44-year-old Gregory Lee Hogan of Trenton was traveling north on Kerfoot Avenue when he allegedly failed to yield to an eastbound truck pulling a trailer. The truck and trailer, owned by the Atlantic, Iowa Coca-Cola Bottling Company, were operated by 22-year-old Aaron Fane Poe of Trenton.

The officer indicated that when Hogan’s car entered 9th Street, it collided with the right rear tire of the towed unit. The car sustained front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Police issued a summons to Hogan for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

