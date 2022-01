Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fire Protection District responded to Delta Street off Route P for a report of a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle slid off the roadway, became stuck, and caught fire.

According to the fire department, the operator of the vehicle had to walk approximately one mile to a house to get assistance in single-digit temperatures. The driver was not injured.

No other information was provided by authorities

