Car and tractor-trailer truck crash in same area on highway two hours apart

A Brookfield resident was hurt late Friday morning in eastern Linn County when the car she was driving left Highway 36 striking a guard rail.

Twenty-year-old Tobie Jacobs was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries.

The accident happened two miles east of the Marceline junction as the eastbound car went off the left side of Highway 36 and hit the guard rail.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and Jacobs was wearing a seatbelt.

Slightly over two hours later, in that same area, a Utah truck driver received minor injuries when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving went off Highway 36, hit a guard rail, and overturned.

Thirty-seven-year-old Omar Mohamed of Salt Lake City was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The truck also was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway 36, the driver overcorrected, and the truck hit the guardrail and overturned.

The truck was demolished and Mohamed was wearing a seat belt.