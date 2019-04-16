Car and tractor collide north of Tina Junction

A car and tractor collided Monday afternoon in northern Carroll County injuring one of the drivers.

The highway patrol reports 50-year-old Brett Heussner of Tina was taken by emergency medical services to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton with minor injuries.

The investigating officer noted the tractor was eastbound and a car was southbound when the Highway 65 accident happened two miles to the north of the Tina junction.

The driver of the car was 70-year-old Candace Bartlett of Carrollton.