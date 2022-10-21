Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County.

Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck driver, 57-year-old Gary Knight of Seymour, Missouri wasn’t hurt.

Both vehicles were southbound on Interstate 35 when the Hopper car traveled off the east side. The driver over-corrected causing the car to travel back onto the road where the front right side of the car struck the front left side of the truck. The car went off the highway and stopped in the median. The Peterbilt truck came to a controlled stop.

Moderate damage was noted to the car and minor to the big rig. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the North Harrison Ambulance and fire department.