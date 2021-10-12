Captain Ryan Burckhardt takes command of Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop C, in Weldon Spring

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Captain Ryan A. Burckhardt, director of the Missouri Information Analysis Center, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, Missouri, is transferring to Troop C, Weldon Spring, Missouri, where he will serve as commanding officer.

Burckhardt joined the Patrol on July 1, 1997, as a member of the 74th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 10, Franklin County. In July 2000, he transferred to Zone 8, St. Charles County. Burckhardt was promoted to corporal in January 2005, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 1, North St. Louis County. He was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 2, North St. Louis County, in July 2007. Burckhardt was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to Troop C Headquarters, Weldon Spring, in November 2013. He was promoted to captain in September 2018 and designated director of the Missouri Information Analysis Center.

Burckhardt grew up in Portage des Sioux, Missouri. He graduated from Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, MO, in 1989. Burckhardt served in the U.S. Navy from 1989 to 1993 and was assigned to the Naval Air Warfare Center in Patuxent River, MD. Before joining the Patrol, he served as a police officer for the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department in St. Louis, MO.

Burckhardt was recalled to the U.S. Navy in 2002 for nearly a year in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle. Captain Burckhardt earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO, in 2001. In 2007, he completed his Master of Justice Administration from Norwich University in Northfield, VT.

