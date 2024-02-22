Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to serve 120 months (10 years) in federal prison for the offense of distribution of fentanyl.

At his guilty plea hearing last year, Pulido admitted that he sold pills containing fentanyl to an individual in Cape Girardeau on two separate occasions in May 2023. Unbeknownst to Pulido at the time, the individual purchasing the pills was working as an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). According to court documents, Pulido has multiple felony drug convictions from state courts. At the time he sold fentanyl to the DEA informant, Pulido was under parole supervision through the State of Missouri for a methamphetamine trafficking offense. After serving the 10-year sentence, Pulido will be placed on supervised release for six years.

This case was investigated by the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Related