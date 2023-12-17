Cape Girardeau man receives 7-year prison sentence for firearm possession used in bar shootout

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Jeremiah R. Twiggs, age 40, from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was sentenced on Friday to seven years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Twiggs appeared for his sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

In March, officers were dispatched to a bar named “Hot Shots” in Cape Girardeau following a report of multiple shots fired inside the establishment. They found Larry McIntyre on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. McIntyre received emergency treatment for serious injuries. At the scene, officers found a .40 caliber pistol and sixteen spent shell casings.

Video surveillance showed McIntyre in an altercation with two men near a pool table. Before the shots, McIntyre was seen taking a firearm from another person’s sweatshirt. As McIntyre fired the weapon, he was shot multiple times by the two assailants.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department identified Twiggs as the man from whom McIntyre took the firearm. Twiggs, during an interview with detectives, admitted accompanying McIntyre to the bar. He stated the .40 caliber pistol was McIntyre’s and he had concealed it in his sweatshirt at McIntyre’s request. Twiggs added that McIntyre retrieved the pistol from him during the pool table altercation. Twiggs, with several felony convictions, is legally barred from possessing firearms.

Twiggs will be under supervised release for three years after his prison term. The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester led the prosecution.