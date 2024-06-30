Canton man injured in Polaris RZR crash near Lewistown, accused of DWI

Share To Your Social Network

A 21-year-old man from Canton, Missouri, was moderately injured in a single-vehicle accident on June 28, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Samuel G. Arnold was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR southbound on 180th Avenue, two miles south of Lewistown, at approximately 11:46 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a fence.

The accident caused minor damage to the Polaris RZR, which was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing. Arnold, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries.

Arnold was arrested and faced multiple charges, including failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving while intoxicated, not wearing a seat belt, and speeding. Following his arrest, he was released to the Lewis County Ambulance and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Trooper Schieferdecker, Trooper Smith, and Trooper Hirner.

