Candidates for Sullivan County Fair Queen announced

The candidates for the Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen Pageant have been announced.

Coordinator Ali McCully reports candidates for Sullivan County Fair Queen are Tahli Gray of Milan, Mary Watt of Green City, Anna Vicente of Milan, Emma Clark of Milan, and Jacquelyn Perez of Milan.

Gray is sponsored by Benjamin Gray Law, Watt by Watt Farms, Vicente by Richardson’s Supermarket, Clark by the Putnam County State Bank, and Perez by the Milan Elks Lodge.

Sullivan County Fair Junior Miss candidates are Emma Whitlock of Milan, Jocelyn Perez of Milan, Landry Oaks of Newtown, Allysen Jones of Green Castle, Lillian Fordyce of Harris, Abby Webb of Humphreys, and Mia Salas of Green City.

McCully says the fair queen will receive $200 from Barnes Baker Automotive of Trenton and Woody’s Automotive of Chillicothe. The queen will reign over the Sullivan County Fair and festivities for the rest of the week and have an opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in August.

The first runner up will receive $75 from Northeast Missouri Telephone Company of Green City and the second runner up will be awarded $50 from The Shop of Green City. The contestants in the Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen Pageant will receive trophies from Stanberry Uniforms.

1987 Sullivan County Fair Queen Lisa Riddle Bailey will be a guest judge for the pageant, which will be held at the Milan Community Center Monday night at 7 o’clock.